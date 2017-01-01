Introducing Startup Emails
The Problem...
Did you ever try to code HTML Emails? It isn't easy at all. You have to fight with almost 30 different major email clients.
The Solution...
We've created 12 beautifully designed HTML Email templates that are fully responsive and compatible with all major email clients and all email service providers.
Features
Responsive
All templates are fully responsive and works well on both phone and desktop.
ESP Compatible
HTML Email templates are compatible with all major Email service providers.
Tested
Templates have been tested with all major email clients including Outlook and Gmail mobile
12 Responsive HTML Email Templates
Beautifuly designed HTML Email Templates for any purpose.
- Activate Account
- Coupon
- Download
- Email Verified
- Invoice
- Maintenance
- Newsletter
- Password Reset
- Registration Thanks
- Ticket Opened
- Top Posts
- Unsubscribed
ESP compatible
These HTML Email Templates works with every email service provider. You can use every template as is or modify according your requirements.
-
We’ve been using Startup emails for a few weeks now and it has saved us a lot of precious time and resources. Literally, worth every penny. Needless to say we are impressed by the conversion rates these templates helped us achieve!
Ján ŠirokýCEO, Financie.online
